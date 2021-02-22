Warmer weather finally here!

A changing weather pattern...

Temperatures have come up in conjunction with a storm system over the weekend. Sunday’s snowfall ranged from 2” to 5” with an area of up to 8” in several spots from Winneshiek County into Vernon and Monroe Counties. Roads remain partially or fully covered as of this morning, so exercise caution for your morning commute and other errands.

Warmer weather arrives...

Temperatures will be rising into the middle and upper 30s for your Monday, and even milder readings in the 40s will arrive on Tuesday. Peeks of sunshine are possible today and tomorrow, but the temperatures will still warm up.

Weak weather disturbances coming...

A weak trough of low pressure will slide through the area tonight with a slight chance of a light wintry mix, and a somewhat stronger clipper type storm will affect us for Tuesday night. Heavier snow and mixed precipitation will remain north of the area with both of these systems.

Weekend snowfall…

Generally quiet weather will grace the region for much of this week, though winds will pick up on Friday and another storm system will make a run at the area for Sunday into Sunday night. It’s too early to pinpoint details.

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden