’60 Minutes,’ ‘Equalizer’ strong Sunday punch for CBS

NEW YORK (AP) — Queen Latifah is becoming a TV star for CBS at a time broadcast networks can use one. Her new drama, “The Equalizer,” was the most popular scripted show on television last week. Only “60 Minutes,” which preceded it on CBS’ Sunday schedule, did better among all shows. Dwayne Johnson and Kenan Thompson also had respectable showings for NBC with the debuts of their new sitcoms last week. Still, on a fairly typical February week with most programs showing original episodes and no major sporting events, the top four broadcasters had 18 percent fewer viewers than they had the same week in 2020.