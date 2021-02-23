Ahmaud Arbery memorialized in Georgia a year after slaying

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Few outside the Georgia port city of Brunswick paid much attention at first when Ahmaud Arbery was pursued by white men and shot to death while running through their neighborhood. Police questioned the pursuers and let them go free, and the first prosecutor on the case opposed any charges. Then a video was leaked, showing the 25-year-old Black man being chased down and shot. A year has passed since then, and Arbery’s family and friends want to make sure his death isn’t overlooked again. As the three men await trial on murder charges, their lawyers still insist they committed no crimes.