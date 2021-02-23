AP Exclusive: Black Lives Matter opens up about its finances

NEW YORK (AP) — A financial snapshot shared exclusively with The Associated Press shows the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation took in just over $90 million last year. The foundation widely seen as a steward of the Black Lives Matter movement said individual donations averaged $30.76 in 2020. The foundation committed $21.7 million in grant funding to BLM chapters and other Black-led local organizations, and ended the year with a balance of more than $60 million. This marks the first time in the movement’s nearly eight-year history that BLM leaders have revealed a detailed look at their finances amid criticism that they have operated with little public transparency.