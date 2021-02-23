Armenia: Protesters demand prime minister’s resignation

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Thousands of protesters calling for the resignation of Armenia’s prime minister have demonstrated in the center of the country’s capital. Tuesday’s protest in Yerevan was the third in the past week. Police cordons guarded the government buildings near Republic Square and accompanied Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan when he walked from one building to another as demonstrators shouted “traitor!” The demonstrations revive a wave of protests against Pashinyan that arose in November after he signed a cease-fire with Azerbaijan that ceded territory occupied by Armenian forces. The deal ended a six-week war over the separatist Nagorno-Karabakh territory in which thousands died. The protests had died down during the worst of the winter.