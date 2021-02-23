Facebook says it will lift its Australian news ban soon

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Facebook says it will lift its ban on Australians sharing news after reaching a deal with Australia’s government on legislation that would make digital giants pay for journalism. Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and Facebook confirmed Tuesday that they have agreed on amendments to proposed legislation that would make the social network and Google pay for the news that they feature. Facebook blocked Australian users from accessing and sharing news last week after the House of Representatives passed the draft law on Wednesday. The Senate will debate amended legislation on Tuesday. Frydenberg described the dispute over paying for news content as a “proxy battle for the world.”