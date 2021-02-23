Bangor is poised as they prepare for state tournament

BANGOR, WIS. (WXOW) - The Bangor girls basketball team is headed back to the state tournament. The Lady Cardinals has made it four of the last five years.

The Lady Cardinals are the two seed in division four and they say they have the maturity to bring home the title.

Bangor only lost one senior to graduation from a year ago, so they know how to handle the bright lights.

"I was on the varsity team in 2018 when we won state and it was one of the scariest things. It was so incredible so I think experiencing that has helped lessen the nerves as we've gone through it more and more," said Bangor senior, Andrea Olson.

"Just confidence-wise, these kids have been very laid back, very casual going into the events. It kind of makes me a little nervous, but at the same point they play with confidence when they get on the floor," said head coach, Merlin Jones.

(2) Bangor plays (3) Mineral Point at the La Crosse Center on Friday, February 26th at 12:25.