Big 12 schedules 12 makeup games week before league tourney

IRVING, Texas (AP) — The Big 12 has scheduled a dozen makeup games next week in the break the conference had left open for such games before the start of postseason tournament play. No. 2 Baylor, No. 7 Oklahoma, No. 10 West Virginia, No. 14 Texas and No. 18 Texas Tech all will play three games next week. The Big 12 tournament will be played March 11-14 in Kansas City. Baylor will still be able to play only a maximum 14 of its 18 scheduled conference games. Only four teams have the opportunity to play all 18 games.