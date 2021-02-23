Brandy Land game now available

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- If you're a fan of Brandy Old Fashioned's, there's now a board game for you.

'Brandy Land the Game' came from a partnership between Drink Wisconsinbly, 100 Mile Sauce Company, and Project Kinect.

The game comes with dice and cards that guide you through the game as you work your way through several Wisconsin spots on the board that include the Ice Cube Tundra and Swizzle Stick Forest.

"With our love for brandy old fashioneds in the state, yeah it's definitely the point that's going to get in everyone's ear and everyone is going take a double take," said Gregg Potter the CEO of Project Kinect.

People can order the first edition of game now through April 5, and the games will ship out to customers in June.

Gregg says that based on the first edition does, there could be other editions made in the future.