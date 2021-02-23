Chellsie’s Chase; Olympian Memmel’s comeback turning serious

Former gymnastics world champion Chellsie Memmel is making a comeback at age 32. The Olympic silver medalist began training in earnest during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic last spring. Memmel says she’s not doing it as a publicity stunt but because she has rediscovered her love for the sport. The mother of two had hoped to return to competition at the Winter Cup this weekend before an ankle injury last fall slowed her. Memmel says she is on track to compete in April and prove that there doesn’t have to be an age limit on doing world-class gymnastics.