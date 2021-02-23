More policy, less pomp as Biden-Trudeau meet virtually

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s first meeting with a foreign counterpart since taking office was high on policy and low on pomp as the coronavirus forced him to convene virtually with Canada’s Justin Trudeau. The two leaders met Tuesday with Biden in the Roosevelt Room at the White House and Trudeau in the prime minister’s office in Ottawa. In pre-pandemic times, such a meeting would have been held with fanfare. But with Biden and Trudeau stressing caution to their citizens, both leaders set aside the typical pomp. The two delivered brief opening remarks in front of the media, with flags from both countries on display at both ends of the long-distance conversation.