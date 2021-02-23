Indian Country gripped by Haaland hearing for top US post

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — For Native Americans, Deb Haaland is more than an elected official on track to become the first Indigenous secretary of the Interior Department. She is a sister, an auntie and a fierce pueblo woman whose political stances have been molded by her upbringing. Haaland’s confirmation hearing this week is being closely watched in Indian Country, with virtual parties amid a pandemic. Tribes and tribal organizations for weeks have urged people to write and call U.S. senators who will decide if she lands the job. Haaland is in her second term representing New Mexico in Congress. Her confirmation hearing started Tuesday and will continue Wednesday.