Egypt officials: Death toll from lake shipwreck climbs to 9

CAIRO (AP) — An Egyptian official says the death toll from a shipwreck in a lake near Egypt’s Mediterranean city of Alexandria has climbed to nine people. Rescue workers were still searching for at least five others missing in Lake Mariut. The boat was carrying at least 19 people, all from the same family, to an island in the lake. Alexandria’s governor said the boat was small and overcrowded, suggesting a possible cause of the wreck.