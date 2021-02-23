Federal judge says California can enforce net neutrality law

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled California can enforce its net neutrality law. The ruling by U.S. District Court Judge John A. Mendez clears the way for state regulators to ban internet providers from slowing down or blocking access to websites that don’t pay for premium service. Former Gov. Jerry Brown signed the law in 2018. The Trump administration then sued to block it, preventing it from taking effect for years. The Biden administration dropped the federal lawsuit earlier this month. In a separate lawsuit, the telecom industry had asked a federal judge to block the law, which the judge denied on Tuesday.