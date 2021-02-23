Gov. Evers orders flags to half-staff to honor the lives lost to COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) — More than 500,000 in the U.S., and 6,300 in Wisconsin alone have lost their lives to COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Gov. Tony Evers signed executive order #109, ordering flags to be flown at half staff to honor those who lost their lives.

“As we continue to endure the hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic, I ask the people of Wisconsin to join me in honoring and remembering the many spouses, parents and grandparents, kids and grandkids, best friends, and neighbors who were taken by this virus too soon and are loved, cherished, and missed by many,” said Gov. Evers. “With heavy hearts, we join our fellow Wisconsinites and Americans who are mourning the loss of someone they love and who, amid unimaginable challenges, have had to endure unfathomable grief this past year. We must reaffirm our resolve to prevent further spread of COVID-19, save lives, and to defeat this pandemic together.”

The order is effective immediately, and will end at sunset on Friday.