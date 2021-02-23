LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - 100 residents and fellows across the Gundersen Health System are working to one day be on the frontlines.

These residents are set to receive a well-deserved thank you on Friday as the Gundersen Health System celebrates Thank a Resident Day.

Dr. Greg Thompson, the director of medical education for the Gundersen Health System commented on the importance of residents especially when it comes to fighting COVID-19.

"The residents many times helped bridge that emotional gap between the patients in the hospital and the families who were not in the hospital. That emotional toll that it took was significant for our residents and other healthcare members. I think it's important we recognize them for all that they contributed both in the medical care and their emotional support and just the knowledge that we have gained during this pandemic."

Celebrations on Friday include public announcements, individual gifts, and some treats.