Hawaii 1st to receive new warships that pull onto beaches

HONOLULU (AP) — A new class of U.S. Navy vessel is expected to be deployed for the first time in Hawaii as part of a sweeping force redesign. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that the Light Amphibious Warship can pull onto beaches and costs between $100 million and $130 million. The ships with lengths between 200 and 400 feet are part of a new U.S. Marine Corps Littoral Regiment, which will include troops with ship-killing missiles operating in small units around the Western Pacific. The Navy plans to operate 28 to 30 of the ships, which are comparatively cheaper than a new $1.5 billion destroyer.