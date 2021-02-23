Lam backs Hong Kong electoral changes excluding opponents

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam is giving her clear support to electoral changes that would likely further exclude opposition voices and cement Beijing’s control over the city’s politics. Lam’s remarks came after a top Beijing official signaled major changes to ensure Hong Kong is run by “patriots.” Lam said the city’s recent political strife and unrest showed there were people “rather hostile” to the central authorities in China. Hong Kong was promised freedoms not found on the mainland when it was returned to Chinese rule in 1997, but protesters say those rights have been eroded as Beijing seeks more control. The changes would most likely exclude district counselors, many of whom are government opponents, from the 1,200-member body that elects the chief executive.