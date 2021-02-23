How to avoid getting scammed as travel starts picking up

Eau Claire (WQOW) - As the number of coronavirus vaccinations increases, many people are once again getting bit by the travel bug.

The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau (BBB) has released recommendations for how to travel safe and smart during the pandemic.

The BBB says to research any travel restrictions, and keep your plans flexible in case regulations change. Experts also suggest looking into travel insurance and what it can help you cover.

Even how you get to your destination can help keep you safe. The BBB says it's better to go by car, than by plane.

"Waiting in security lines and sitting on crowded flights will only increase your risk of infection," said Lisa Schiller, media relations for Wisconsin BBB. "Road travel carries risks, too, but it's much easier to mitigate them from within a smaller space."

