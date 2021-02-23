In Israel, mayo provides miracle for endangered turtles

MICHMORET, Israel (AP) — When it comes to saving sea turtles, Israeli rescuers have discovered that mayonnaise is a miracle. Employees at Israel’s National Sea Turtle Rescue Center are treating endangered green sea turtles affected by a devastating oil spill that has coated Israel’s coast with thick black tar. The spill has caused extensive damage to wildlife, including sea turtles. Guy Ivgy, a medical assistant at Israel’s Sea Turtle Rescue Center, says workers are treating 11 animals whose airways are filled with tar. Workers have found a creative way to flush it out of their digestive tracks. “We continue to feed them substances like mayonnaise, which practically clean the system and break down the tar,” Ivgy said.