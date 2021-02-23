Iowa Senate Republicans approve bill limiting early voting

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Republicans in the Iowa Senate approved a bill sharply limiting early voting, with some arguing hat changes were needed to ensure the integrity of Iowa’s election despite no evidence of fraud. The bill was approved Tuesday on a vote of 30-18 with only Republican support. It would reduce the mail and in-person early voting period, tightly regulate how absentee ballots can be returned and require polls in all elections to close at 8 p.m., an hour earlier than currently for general elections. The House, also controlled by Republicans, is expected to approve the bill as soon as Wednesday. If so, it will go to Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds, who has indicated her support.