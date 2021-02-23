Key EU lawmakers vote to lift immunity of Catalan 3

BRUSSELS (AP) — A key European Parliament committee has voted to lift the immunity of three former top Catalan officials who fled Spain fearing arrest over a secessionist push they led in the region. The parliament’s Legal Affairs Committee voted 15-8 with two abstentions to recommend waiving the immunities of former Catalonia region president Carles Puigdemont and two associates. If endorsed by the full European Parliament, the vote on Tuesday possibly could pave the way for the trio’s extradition to Spain. Puigdemont and a number of his political associates fled to Belgium in October 2017. He and the two associates subsequently won seats in the EU legislature and were afforded legal immunity due to their positions.