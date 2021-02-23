Not to be sniffed at: Agony of post-COVID-19 loss of smell

NICE, France (AP) — A year into the coronavirus pandemic, doctors are striving to better understand and treat patients who lose their sense of smell. Called anosmia, the condition is a common symptom of COVID-19. It is non-lethal but terribly vexing for the small minority of long-term sufferers who many weeks after infection still cannot taste food or smell the things they love. In the southern French city of Nice, COVID-19 olfactory disorders are being studied by medical researchers who were previously using scents in the diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease. They have also used fragrances to treat post-traumatic stress in children after a terror attack. They’re now lending their expertise to help post-COVID-19 patients recover their sense of smell.