Paramedics, retired firefighter sued over photo of dying man

New
3:07 pm National news from the Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — A woman whose brother was fatally shot during last summer’s unrest in suburban Chicago has filed a federal lawsuit alleging that two paramedics allowed a photo to be taken of the dying man. She also alleges that a retired fire department lieutenant posted it on Facebook along with a disparaging caption. In the lawsuit, Adriana Cazares contends that her brother, Victor Cazares Jr., was shot by an unknown gunman on June 1 after going to a grocery store in the town of Cicero. She said he went there to “discourage any criminal conduct” amid widespread unrest following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

Associated Press

