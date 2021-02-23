Prosecutors target Mexican border state governor

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s federal Attorney General’s Office has asked Congress to remove legal immunity from the governor of the border state of Tamaulipas so he could face potential charges of organized crime and other offenses. The petition submitted to Congress Tuesday against Gov. Francisco Cabeza de Vaca is supposed to be ratified by prosecutors this week. Removal of immunity would be the first step in a long process involving both investigation by lawmakers and by prosecutors. On his official Twitter account, the governor of the state south of Texas said he had never broken the law.