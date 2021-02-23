San Marino finally gets vaccines, but goes with Sputnik V

ROME (AP) — The Republic of San Marino finally can start its coronavirus vaccination campaign after resorting to “Plan B” and buying Sputnik V jabs from Russia. A pink and yellow truck escorted by police cars brought the first 7,500 Sputnik vaccines to San Marino on Tuesday. The city-state surrounded by Italy bought Sputnik V shots at the last minute after an agreement to have Italy send a proportion of the vaccines it received through the European Union’s vaccine procurement system got delayed. Officials said the Russia-made doses will eventually be enough to vaccinate some 15% of the microstate’s population of around 33,800.