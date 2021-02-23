Vilsack confirmed for 2nd stint as US agriculture secretary

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has voted to confirm Tom Vilsack as President Joe Biden’s agriculture secretary. The former Iowa governor spent eight years leading the same department for former President Barack Obama. He was confirmed on a 92-7 vote Tuesday. In his testimony, the 70-year-old Vilsack endorsed boosting climate-friendly agricultural industries such as the creation of biofuels, saying, “Agriculture is one of our first and best ways to get some wins in this climate area.” He faced minimal opposition throughout the confirmation process.