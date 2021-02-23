Tar Heels pursue nonconference games amid ACC postponements

North Carolina’s basketball team is looking outside the Atlantic Coast Conference for games amid postponements in league play. The Tar Heels face Marquette on Wednesday night in their second late addition to the schedule. A week earlier, they faced Northeastern. That comes amid four postponed ACC games that are uncertain to be rescheduled. Coach Roy Williams says he wants to play as many games as possible with a young team still trying to develop and improve its NCAA Tournament chances. UNC has played just five ACC home games, compared with eight on the road due to the postponements.