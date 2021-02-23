Skip to Content

Tuesday’s Scores

10:33 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP HOCKEY=

Blaine 6, Champlin Park 4

Breck 6, St. Paul Academy 1

Cambridge-Isanti 4, Monticello 2

Chanhassen 5, New Prague 1

Chaska 7, Orono 4

Duluth Denfeld 4, Hibbing/Chisholm Co-op 2

East Grand Forks 11, Crookston 2

Eveleth-Gilbert 6, International Falls 3

Hastings 6, Tartan 3

Hutchinson 4, Mound Westonka 1

Kittson County Central 5, Lake of the Woods 0

Maple Grove 7, Centennial 2

Moorhead 6, Duluth East 0

New Ulm 7, LeSueur-Henderson/St. Peter/Tri-City United 1

Providence Academy 6, South St. Paul 3

Roseville 5, East Ridge 2

St. Thomas Academy 9, Henry Sibley 1

Willmar 12, St. Cloud Hockey Co-op 0

GIRLS PREP HOCKEY=

Alexandria 3, River Lakes 0

Andover 14, Armstrong/Cooper Coop 0

Apple Valley 6, Sartell/Sauk Rapids Co-op 2

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 4, Breck 0

Blake 6, Chaska/Chanhassen 2

Burnsville 6, Prior Lake 1

Cloquet/Esko/Carlton Co-op 6, North Shore Storm 0

Cretin-Derham Hall 5, Park (Cottage Grove) 2

Crookston 7, Bemidji 4

Farmington 6, Eagan 3, OT

Hastings 3, Henry Sibley/St. Paul 2

Hibbing/Chisholm Co-op 2, Eveleth-Gilbert 0

Holy Family Catholic 13, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 1

Hutchinson 3, Waconia 2

Lakeville South 8, Lakeville North 0

LeSueur-Henderson/St. Peter/Tri-City United 2, New Ulm 0

Luverne 11, Waseca 0

Minnetonka 4, Wayzata 1

Northern Lakes 3, Detroit Lakes 2

Owatonna 8, Rochester Century 0

South St. Paul 3, Minneapolis 3, OT

Stillwater 4, Mounds View 1

Warroad 6, Roseau 3

Woodbury 2, Irondale/St. Anthony 1

___

Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

