Ukraine gets first vaccine shipment as hospitals struggle

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine has received its first shipment of coronavirus vaccine, raising hopes that the fight against the virus can be heightened in the country where cases have strained the struggling medical system. A consignment of 500,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine was flown to the capital Kyiv from India on Tuesday. Officials said the first tranche of the vaccine will be administered to medical workers and military personnel in eastern Ukraine, where conflict with Russian-backed separatists has been ongoing since 2014, and to regions of western Ukraine where the infection outbreak has been the most severe.