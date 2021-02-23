UN: Thousands flee Ethiopia violence, seek asylum in Sudan

CAIRO (AP) — The U.N. refugee agency says at least 7,000 Ethiopians who fled escalating ethnic violence in the western Benishangul-Gumuz region have south asylum in neighboring Sudan. The violence in the Metekel Zone of the Benishangul-Gumuz region is separate from the deadly conflict in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region. The Tigray war sent more than 61,000 Ethiopians into Sudan. Ethnic violence poses a major challenge to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed as he tries to promote national unity in a country with more than 80 ethnic groups. The influx into Sudan comes amid tensions between Addis Ababa and Khartoum over a border dispute and the deadlocked talks over a massive dam Ethiopia is building on the Blue Nile River.