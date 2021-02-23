Skip to Content

Virginia lawmakers vote to remove segregationist’s statue

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A statue of segregationist Virginia politician Harry F. Byrd Sr. will be removed from the state capitol grounds under a bill that has won bipartisan final approval from lawmakers. By a vote of 36-3, the state Senate advanced the measure that had already cleared the House. The bill now heads to Gov. Ralph Northam, who supports it. Byrd was a Democrat who served as Virginia’s governor and a U.S. senator. He ran the state’s most powerful political machine for decades until his death in 1966 and was considered the architect of the state’s racist “massive resistance” policy to public school integration.

Associated Press

