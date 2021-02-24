Aquinas girls prep for their 5th straight state tournament appearance

LA CROSSE, (WXOW) - The Aquinas girls basketball team is preparing for the state tournament for the fifth straight year.

For head coach Dave Donarski and his team, the goal was not getting to the tournament, it's taking home the gold ball.

The Blugolds won the state tournament in 2018, 2019, and made it back to the state finals in 2020 before the pandemic ended the chance of a three-peat.

All of those accolades happened in division four, but now the Blugolds are playing in division three.

They now face tougher opponents, but are on the same mission.

"D-3 has so much talent in it. D-4 obviously does, but this year has been a little more challenging for us. Although it's a different division, it's the same goal. It's the same state championship we would like to win at the end and I think we're all just really focused on the end piece of it so it's different but the same in some aspects," said Aquinas junior, Jacy Weisbrod.

(1) Aquinas will play (4) Westfield on Friday, February 26th at 10:45.

"Our kids are ready and they're very well prepared and dialed in which makes it a heck of a lot of fun to coach too," said coach Donarski.