Biden’s trade pick vows to work more closely with allies

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s pick to be the top U.S. trade envoy is promising to work with America’s allies to combat China’s aggressive trade policies. That signals a break from the Trump administration’s go-it-alone approach. Katherine Tai is Biden’s pick to be U.S. trade representative. In a written testimony for her confirmation hearing Thursday before the Senate Finance Committee, she said she would prioritize rebuilding international alliances and partnerships, and re-engaging with international institutions in order to present Beijing with a united front of U.S. allies.