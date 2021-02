(AP) - Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Lorenzo Cain has no regrets about opting out of nearly the entire 2020 season but realizes his long layoff could create some obstacles now that he’s back.

Cain played just five games last year before sitting out the rest of the season.

The 2018 NL All-Star and 2019 Gold Glove winner says his time away helped strengthen his faith and allowed him to grow closer to his wife and three young sons.