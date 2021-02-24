Capitol defenders cite missed intelligence for deadly breach

WASHINGTON (AP) — Officials who were in charge of Capitol security at the time of last month’s riot have testified that missed intelligence was to blame for the failure to anticipate the violent mob. The invaders stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, interrupting certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory over Republican Donald Trump. Then-president Trump had urged them to protest the certification at a rally minutes earlier. The former chief of the U.S. Capitol Police told lawmakers on Tuesday that he learned only after the attack that his officers had received a report from the FBI that forecast, in detail, the chances that extremists could bring “war” to Washington.