Chief: Capitol police were unsure about using force Jan. 6

WASHINGTON (AP) — Police officers who defended the Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection did not properly lock down the building and were unsure of the rules for using deadly force against the rioters. That’s according to Acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman, who is testifying to Congress Thursday. Pittman in a statement provides new details about the law enforcement response to the Capitol riot, including extra preparations that were made for the day. Pittman emphasizes the heroism of officers during the “ugly battle” on Jan 6. But Pittman also says the department faced “internal challenges” as it responded to the riot.