China says Japan-U.S. security treaty a product of Cold War

BEIJING (AP) — China has called the Japan-U.S. mutual security pact a product of the Cold War following U.S. criticism of the presence of Chinese coast guard vessels in Japanese-claimed territorial waters over the weekend. A Foreign Ministry spokesperson also reasserted China’s claim to a string of tiny, uninhabited islands in the East China Sea controlled by Japan. The verbal exchange followed reports that two Chinese coast guard ships on Sunday twice entered Japanese territorial waters surrounding the islands, known by Japan as Senkaku and by China as Diaoyu. A Pentagon spokesperson on Tuesday said China had “continued to flout international rules” and the U.S. would work with its allies to address such challenges.