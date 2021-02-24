Deaf Costco worker with mumbling manager won’t get award

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A deaf former employee of a South Florida Costco store won’t be collecting the $775,000 a federal jury awarded her in a discrimination and wrongful termination case. The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to reconsider a judge’s decision to overturn the award to Christine D’Onofrio. She had worked for Costco for 24 years and said she never had problems until she got a manager who mumbled. She asked for written communications but was given a video phone with online interpreting instead. Managers then complained she yelled into the phone. An appellate court found that Costco’s efforts complied with the Americans with Disabilities Act.