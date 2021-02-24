Federal grand jury hearing evidence in death of George Floyd

WASHINGTON (AP) — Several witnesses have been subpoenaed to appear before a federal grand jury considering charges against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is already facing state murder charges in the death of George Floyd.

That's according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The person said the Justice Department’s federal civil rights investigation has been focused on Chauvin and some of the witnesses, including other officers who worked with Chauvin.

In the state case against Chauvin, opening statements are scheduled for March 29. Floyd, a Black man, died after Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck while he was handcuffed and saying he couldn’t breathe.