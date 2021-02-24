Former SC utility executive to plead guilty in two courts

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The utility executive who spent billions of dollars on two South Carolina nuclear plants that never generated a single watt of power is expected to plead guilty in two courts Wednesday. Prosecutors say former SCANA Corp. CEO Kevin Marsh is scheduled to plead guilty in federal court in Columbia to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. He’ll then head to Spartanburg in the afternoon for a hearing on a state charge. Marsh signed a plea deal last year that almost guarantees he will go to prison as prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed to a sentence of 18 months to 36 months behind bars.