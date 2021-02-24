Holmes scores 23, No. 11 Indiana women beat Wisconsin 77-49

MADISON, Wisc. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes scored 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds, and No. 11 Indiana rolled past Wisconsin 77-49. Ali Patberg and Nicole Cardano-Hillary added 14 points apiece for Indiana, which won the first meeting 74-49. The Hoosiers have won six straight to reach their highest ranking in school history. Julie Pospisilova led Wisconsin with 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting. The rest of the Badgers were 13 of 47 (28%).