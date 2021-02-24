Skip to Content

Honduras leader warns drug cooperation with US endangered

New
11:01 pm National news from the Associated Press

TEGUCIGALPÁ, Honduras (AP) — Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández is warning that antinarcotics cooperation with the United States could “collapse” if U.S. authorities believe “false testimony” accusing him of cooperating with traffickers. Hernández spoke before the Central American country’s Congress Wednesday, a day after several Democratic U.S. senators backed a bill calling on President Joe Biden to impose sanctions on Hernández and “determine whether he is a specially designated narcotics trafficker.” Hernández has repeated denied testimony by witnesses in U.S. drug prosecutions accusing him of protecting and taking bribes from traffickers. He has not been charged, however.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content