Hong Kong to spend $15.4B to stabilize virus-ravaged economy

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong will introduce pandemic relief measures worth $15.4 billion to help businesses and residents as the city anticipates economic growth later this year. The measures include loans for the unemployed, consumption vouchers and tax relief. Hong Kong Finance Minister Paul Chan forecast the economy is set to grow 3.5% to 5.5% this year, compared to the economic contraction of 6.1% in 2020. Chan also said Hong Kong’s fiscal deficit is at a record high, after the government last year spent billions on supporting measures, including a cash handout to residents and wage subsidies for businesses.