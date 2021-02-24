How to prevent basement floods as snow, ice starts melting

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)— Walking down into your basement and finding it flooded can be frustrating. The damage and cleanup that follows is worse if you aren't prepared.

There's a couple of ways that homeowners can prevent or prepare for situations like this.

One way to avoid flooding is to shovel snow and ice away from your house immediately.

It's also a good idea to call your insurance agency to confirm coverage in the case that a flood does happen.

Experts at North Star restoration say flooding damage can cost up to $20,000.

"Make sure that your down spouts and gutter are clear and they are redirecting the water away from your home," said Jay Cricks the co-owner of North Star Restoration. "Make sure there isn't anything obstructing the drain that way if there is water coming in."

Cricks said they have gotten flooding calls every day this week.

If you start to notice flooding make sure to move big furniture away and try to frequently go downstairs to your basement to make sure there isn't any signs of water leaking.