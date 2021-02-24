Jill Biden says things get better, including after divorce

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden says things happen for the best and life will get better, including after divorce. That was the first lady’s advice for Kelly Clarkson, the singer and talk-show host. Clarkson filed for divorce last year from Brandon Blackstock after nearly seven years of marriage. Jill Biden was divorced in 1975 and wed President Joe Biden in 1977. The first lady says she would have never met the president and have a family had her first marriage not ended. Clarkson recently sat down with Jill Biden at the White House for an interview airing nationally on Thursday.