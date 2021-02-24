Minnesota reports 9 additional COVID-19 deaths, 761 more cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported in its Wednesday update that nine more people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota.

A total of 6,443 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, the Department reported. MDH said 4,040 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

State health officials also reported in Wednesday's update that another 761 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota. The cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

Seven new cases were in Winona County. Houston County had two new cases. Fillmore County added one more case. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 480,845 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 37,540 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 22,975 of the state's cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

MDH also reported 20,000 COVID-19 tests in Wednesday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 7,207,381. The Department reported that about 3,430,620 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

Health officials said 467,969 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

According to the state's COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, 770,021 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Minnesota. This includes 370,981 people who have completed the two-dose vaccine series. The state said 13.8 percent of Minnesotans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 6.7 percent have completed the vaccine series.

MDH also said a total of 25,579 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 5,284 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.