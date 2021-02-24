Pleasant week

Warming underway...

Temperatures really responded to fair conditions on Tuesday, though clouds moved in at times in the afternoon. Highs reached into the 40s and moved well above average. Cooler weather is moving in, but will stay above normal for the next couple of days. Another rise into the 40s seems likely for Friday and Saturday.

Weak weather disturbances coming...

A couple of weather systems will affect the Upper Midwest this week, but the main rain and snow will stay to the north, so any travel impacts will occur there. We will monitor Friday evening and overnight for a chance of mixed light rain and snow.

Weekend rain and snow…

After a break on Saturday another storm system will make a run at the area for Sunday into Sunday night. It’s too early to pinpoint details, but a combination of rain and snow is possible.

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden