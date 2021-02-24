Prude’s family says videos show crime; Officers say no

The brother of a Black man who died after being pinned to the street by police says he’s angry the officers won’t face criminal charges. On Tuesday, New York’s attorney general announced that a grand jury had returned no charges against Rochester police officers in connection with the death of Daniel Prude. Prude’s brother Joe says videos of the encounter captured by officers’ body cameras are irrefutable proof a crime was committed. He points to one part of the recordings when his brother remarks, “They’re trying to kill me.” Attorneys for the police officers say the videos show them doing their jobs correctly.