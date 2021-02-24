Students protest as Utah lawmakers resist changing ‘Dixie’

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A push to change Dixie State University’s name has ignited a political firestorm, further pitting the university and its students against southern Utah residents who’ve been putting pressure on Republican lawmakers to kill the idea. The Dixie name has long drawn scrutiny, but in the wake of the nation’s racial reckoning last summer, institutions throughout St. George have reconsidered using it. A name change proposal already passed the state House but the Senate had resisted hearing the bill before the session ends next week. The Senate’s decision comes as a growing number of Confederate symbols and monuments have been removed around the country following this summer’s protests against racial injustice.